Gainplan LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Cameco by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 893,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Up 6.5 %

CCJ traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.05. 5,683,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,671. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

