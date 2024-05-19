Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $240.96

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.96 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.38). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.37), with a volume of 104,201 shares changing hands.

Galliford Try Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The company has a market capitalization of £275.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,914.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.96.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Galliford Try Company Profile

In other Galliford Try news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680 ($24,717.41). Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.