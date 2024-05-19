General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. 2,752,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

