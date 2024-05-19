General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Mills by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in General Mills by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after buying an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6,893.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 504,816 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

