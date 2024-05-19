General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 526,454 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 8,855.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,617,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

GM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,412,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.