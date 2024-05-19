German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 676 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

SYK traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.68. The company had a trading volume of 940,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

