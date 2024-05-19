Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys 121 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 148,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $120.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.