Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund accounts for about 5.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 657.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 138,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,655. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.