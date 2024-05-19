Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 3.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $591.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

