Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Allstate makes up about 2.4% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.51. 988,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,724. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

