Glaxis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Progressive makes up about 2.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after buying an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,932,000 after buying an additional 1,080,834 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,528,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after acquiring an additional 597,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,989. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.74. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

