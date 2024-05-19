Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Global Atomic Trading Up 6.0 %

TSE GLO opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. Global Atomic has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$3.91.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

