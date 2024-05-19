Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Global Atomic Trading Up 6.0 %
TSE GLO opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. Global Atomic has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$3.91.
About Global Atomic
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Atomic
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Global Atomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Atomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.