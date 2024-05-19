Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.14 and last traded at $65.20. Approximately 4,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -127.84 and a beta of 2.23.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

