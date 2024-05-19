Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $289.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gold Royalty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

