Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Gold Royalty Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $289.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
