Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.94. 413,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,765. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

