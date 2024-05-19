Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Graco by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 122,377.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 99,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Graco by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graco by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

