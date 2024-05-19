Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.01

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.01 and traded as low as C$70.10. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$70.50, with a volume of 59,359 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Laurentian raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$72.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.06%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

