Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 41,130 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

