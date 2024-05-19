Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 485,407 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 485,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Permian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1,290.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,444,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,576. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,264,927.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 932,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,947,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,778,256 shares of company stock valued at $514,900,654. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.