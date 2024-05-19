Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 485,407 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 485,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Permian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1,290.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.
Permian Resources Price Performance
Permian Resources stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,444,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,576. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Permian Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
Insider Activity at Permian Resources
In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,264,927.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 932,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,947,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,778,256 shares of company stock valued at $514,900,654. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
