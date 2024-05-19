Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $28,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,462 shares of company stock worth $3,801,019. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8 %

AVY traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $226.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.35. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

