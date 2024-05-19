Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Adient worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Adient by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 20.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Barclays dropped their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 935,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

