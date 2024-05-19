Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. 1,591,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,355. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.