Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

