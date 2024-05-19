Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Customers Bancorp worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 263,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,820. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

