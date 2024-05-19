Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $25,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. 3,054,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,383. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

