Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IJT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,988. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
