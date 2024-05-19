Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after buying an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after purchasing an additional 556,025 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,856,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,234,000 after purchasing an additional 442,304 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 439,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 8,460,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,308,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

