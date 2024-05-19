Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.42. 237,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average of $162.36. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

