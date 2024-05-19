Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $14.73 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 93,136 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.45. 1,534,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,036. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

