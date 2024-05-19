Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $18.80 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,959 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Onto Innovation worth $18,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONTO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,657. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.83 and a 1-year high of $235.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

