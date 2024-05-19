Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $19.52 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.86. 1,321,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,621. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.