Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,216 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

