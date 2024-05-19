Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 313,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

