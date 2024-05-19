Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

CAH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.08. 1,307,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,072. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

