Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Atkore worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Atkore by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Atkore by 78.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after buying an additional 122,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 25.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after buying an additional 111,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,084,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,964 shares of company stock worth $25,203,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE:ATKR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.86. 390,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,533. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

