Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,528 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $21,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.29. 641,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,528. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $238,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,155.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,664 shares of company stock worth $26,877,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

