Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 41,058 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,415,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.00. 6,117,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,673,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

