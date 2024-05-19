Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,076 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of State Street worth $32,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in State Street by 54.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

