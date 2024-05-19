Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.