Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
