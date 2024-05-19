Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 133,402 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,402 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shell stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. 4,790,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

