Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 212,930 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,930 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SITE Centers worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 1,086,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,867. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

