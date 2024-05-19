Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 253,776 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,776 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,398. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

