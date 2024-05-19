Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 28,168 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,168 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,174. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

