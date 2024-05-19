Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,406 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,574. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.