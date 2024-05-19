Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 44,518 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,518 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316,676 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 400,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,924. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

