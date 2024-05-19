Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 9,421 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,619. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

