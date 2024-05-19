Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 985 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Aflac by 14.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.37. 2,300,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

