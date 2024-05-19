Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.40. 103,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.06. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,252 in the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.