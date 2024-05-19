Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,916 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Bowlero worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bowlero by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bowlero by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOWL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Performance

NYSE BOWL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 657,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

