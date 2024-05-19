Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.72

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as high as $13.31. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 98,903 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $468.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $143.01 million for the quarter.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 104,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 69.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 184,620 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

